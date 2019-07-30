Tuesday, July 30th | 27 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Experts Upgrade Neo-Natal Units in Ghana, Saving 700 Babies

Top IDF Official Warns Gazans: Iran Using Hamas to Take Control of Strip

New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

Trump Billionaire Friend Aimed to Profit From Mideast Nuclear Deal: Democrats

ADL Report Exposes Continued Sale of Far Right Hate Symbols on Amazon

Israeli Work Management Firm Monday.com Raises $150 Million

Jewish Man Shot Outside Florida Synagogue ‘Making Progress,’ Police Investigate Incident

Rivals Iran and UAE to Hold Maritime Security Talks

Shaked Shakes Up Politics Again With New Merger on Israeli Right

Swiss Funding Freeze in Wake of UNRWA Corruption Allegations Piles On Palestinian Refugee Agency’s Woes

July 30, 2019 11:24 am
0

Rivals Iran and UAE to Hold Maritime Security Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian navy boat tackles a fire on an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

Iran was to revive maritime security talks on Tuesday with officials from traditional foe the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid worsening frictions between the Islamic Republic and the West in the Gulf region, Iranian media reported.

The talks had been off since 2013, but the UAE wants to help calm the crisis and guard its reputation as a safe business hub.

“The 6th joint meeting will be held on Tuesday between a visiting seven-member delegation from the United Arab Emirates’ coast guard and Iranian officials in Tehran,” Iran’s semi-official Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Without giving a source, ISNA said issues from shared borders, visits by citizens of each nation, illegal entries, and maritime connections would be discussed.

Related coverage

July 30, 2019 12:54 pm
0

New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

A majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip oppose their leadership’s preemptive rejection of the Trump administration’s...

Officials in the UAE did not immediately respond to emailed requests by Reuters for comment.

Attacks on Saudi tankers and other vessels off the UAE coast in May increased tensions between the United States, Iran and Gulf Arab states. Washington and its Sunni Arab allies blamed Iran for the attacks, but Tehran denied that.

The UAE tempered its reaction to the attacks, and has also scaled back its military presence in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is involved in a proxy war with Shi’ite Iran.

Iran has said it wants to improve relations with its regional Sunni rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Iran has always given extreme importance to the security of the Persian Gulf and it needs cooperation among all Persian Gulf states,” said an Iranian official who asked not to be named.

Washington and Tehran are in a protracted standoff over Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and its regional influence.

Washington has imposed and tightened sanctions on Iran’s oil exports after President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 deal with major powers, under which Tehran got access to world trade in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Tehran has repeatedly warned it would block exports through the waterway if the United States tried to strangle its economy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.