Wednesday, July 31st | 28 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif

Veteran US Pollster Frank Luntz Recalls New British PM Boris Johnson’s Passionate Defense of Israel at Oxford Debate

Number of Antisemitic Outrages in UK Continues to Climb in 2019, New Security Report Reveals

Israeli Company Announces Successful Trial of Radiation Vaccine

Avis Enlists Israeli Startup to Turn Rental Car Data Into Cash

Amazon to Buy Israeli Startup E8 Storage: Media

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agrees With Claim That There Are ‘White Supremacist Jews’

Netherlands Becomes Second Country to Suspend UNRWA Funding Over Corruption Allegations Against Palestinian Refugee Agency

Iran Says It’s Prepared for Dialogue if Saudi Arabia Also Ready

Swiss Post and Israel Post Partner to Scout for Israeli Startups

July 31, 2019 10:06 am
0

Canadian Official Not Inclined to Reschedule National Elections on Jewish Holiday

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Toronto area, which is home to Canada’s largest Jewish community. Photo: John Vetterli via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Despite falling out on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, which follows Sukkot, Canada’s chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault said on Monday that the national election should occur on Oct. 21 as scheduled, following an order by a federal court last week to review the case.

“There is no such thing as a perfect election day, especially in a country as diverse as Canada,” he wrote in his decision. “There are always Canadians who are unable to vote on election day.”

“I conclude that it would not be advisable to change the date of the election at this late stage. … This is a difficult situation that directly touches upon the very core values of our democracy,” he stated.

Perrault pledged a commitment to “maximize voting options” for the Jewish community.

Related coverage

July 31, 2019 4:52 pm
0

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign...

Like many Jewish holidays, observers are prohibited from writing, driving, using electricity and working.

“Observant Jews are still going to be able to cast their ballots, as there are four days of advanced polls, although not so easily, since one of them falls on a Friday, a second on a Saturday, the third on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, and the fourth on the first day of Sukkot itself. Special ballots generally used by armed forces abroad and prison inmates are also available to religious Jews,” per The Jerusalem Post.

According to Global News, “By law, eligible voters are required to have three consecutive hours to vote on election day. If a person’s work hours do not allow for such a time period, employers are legally obligated to give voters time off work in order to cast their ballot, however this does not apply to advance polling dates.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Monday that he would follow the advice of Perrault.

B’nai Brith Canada condemned Perrault’s recommendation, while the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said it “respects” the outcome.

“The Chief Electoral Officer admits that observant Jewish candidates like Chani Aryeh-Bain and David Tordjman in Mount Royal will not be able to ‘compete on equal terms with non-observant candidates,’ ” said B’nai Brith Canada in a statement. “And for us at B’nai Brith, that’s a red line.”

“While mindful of the inconvenience that some will experience and the clear disadvantages faced by a religiously observant candidate, we trust that those challenges can and will be mitigated by the measures put into place by Elections Canada,” said CIJA President and CEO Shimon Fogel in a statement. “Our focus after the election will be to change the fixed election date so it will not coincide with Jewish Holidays in the future. We have already raised this objective with Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer, who has expressed openness to it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.