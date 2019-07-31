New Israel Fund Grantees Continue to Act Against Israel and the IDF

Adalah is an Israeli-Arab organization founded in 1996 that works on behalf of Palestinians and accuses Israel of committing war crimes and worse. According to NGO Monitor, from 2014-2017, a radical American non-profit organization, The New Israel Fund, awarded Adalah grants totaling $462,391.

Adalah is active in defending terrorists, supporting the BDS movement, and harming the IDF’s ability to defend itself by filing false lawsuits on behalf of Palestinians. These activities include joint actions with the Palestinian organizations Al-Haq, the Al Mezan Center from Human Rights, DCI-P, and PCHR.

These organizations were exposed in a special report, “Terrorists in Suits,” published by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs in February 2019. The report details the activities of these Palestinian organizations with respect to the boycott against Israel, as well as the connection between these organizations and terror group.

Adalah is active, together with the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), in working to protect terrorists.

On October 11, 2015, Alaa Ziad, an Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm, perpetrated a ramming and stabbing attack at the Gan Shmuel intersection. During the attack, the terrorist ran over Israeli soldier Orel Azuri, who was seriously wounded. The terrorist then exited the car and stabbed Azuri and two other people. A total of four Israelis were injured in this attack. The District Court sentenced the terrorist to 25 years in prison. In August 2017, the Haifa District Court approved a request by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to revoke Ziad’s citizenship.

Adalah and ACRI immediately petitioned the Supreme Court against the District Court decision. So far, the court hasn’t ruled on this petition.

On another occasion, on October 30, 2017, the IDF blew up and sealed an attack tunnel dug by Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Media reports said that eight people, including Islamic Jihad activists, were killed. Adalah and the Red Cross requested that the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) allow Palestinian rescue teams to approach the border to search for the missing. COGAT replied that Israel was working on the issue, but would not allow Gazan organizations to search for the missing without progress on the issue of captive and missing Israelis in the Gaza Strip.

On November 6, 2017, Adalah and Al Mezan submitted a petition against the IDF. This petition was struck down following Israel’s announcement that the bodies of five terrorists had been located. The state issued a second notice, clarifying that the bodies would only be returned in exchange for progress on the issue of the Israeli citizens and IDF casualties held in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israel Democracy Institute, the State of Israel has the right to apply conditions to the return of the bodies of Palestinian dead in order to demand the release of IDF soldiers whose bodies are being held by Hamas. Even so, Adalah, with financing from the New Israel Fund, chose to defend the position of the Gazan terror organizations, which was likely to make the return of the IDF soldiers missing since Operation Cast Lead more difficult.

The New Israel Fund continues to fund groups like Adalah and others that harm the State of Israel. I continue to call upon donors to the New Israel Fund to stop supporting these awful organizations.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive. Read his Algemeiner columns here.