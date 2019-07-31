Swiss Post and Israel Post Partner to Scout for Israeli Startups

CTech – Swiss Post has partnered with state-owned Israel Postal Company to scout for Israeli startups, the Israeli government’s press office (GPO) announced Wednesday. The two postal entities are inviting Israeli startups in fields related to postal services such as unmanned stores, robotics, deliveries, and digital trust services, to pitch their companies to both organizations.

Selected startups chosen by Israel Post will have an opportunity to present their technology to the management of both organizations at the beginning of September. Startups chosen by Israel Post will be invited to carry out pilot projects with the organization and participate in its startup program at its innovation center, which is currently being built in Tel Aviv. Startups chosen by Swiss Post will be invited to a workshop in Switzerland, where the postal service will potentially invite the startups to carry out a funded pilot project, GPO said.

Swiss Post employs some 58,000 people and is the third-largest employer in Switzerland, according to the GPO’s statement. Israel Post employs 7,000 workers, according to its website.