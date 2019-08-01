Friday, August 2nd | 1 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu: Israel Defending Itself With ‘Iron Wall’

Gantz Backtracks on Call for Unity Government With Netanyahu

Jewish Groups Encourage New US Ambassador to UN Kelly Craft to ‘Continue the Efforts’ of Predecessor Nikki Haley to Fight Anti-Israel Bias

Biden Faces Fierce Attacks, Fights Back in Combative Democratic Debate

‘We Will Not Hide,’ Leading Berlin Rabbi Pledges After Enduring Antisemitic Assault on Walk Home from Synagogue

Actress Mayim Bialik Applauds NYC Subway Riders for Taking Action Against ‘Nazi’ Graffiti

Gaza Border Infiltrator Who Wounded 3 IDF Soldiers Spent Two Hours Inside Israel, Initial Probe Finds

Taking a New Look at the Book of Deuteronomy

Israel Reportedly Fought to Get Turkey Dropped From F-35 Program

Nuvei Completes $889 Million Acquisition of Israeli-Founded Paytech Company SafeCharge

August 1, 2019 4:58 pm
0

Netanyahu: Israel Defending Itself With ‘Iron Wall’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

At the annual state memorial ceremony for late Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky on Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to recent security incidents, saying, “We are constantly defending ourselves.”

“Yesterday, a terrorist from Gaza tried to attack Israel and was eliminated by our forces,” the prime minister noted. “On your behalf, for the people of Israel, I send best wishes for a quick recovery to our wounded.”

“We are also fighting on other fronts,” he added. “On the northern front, we are acting against Iran and Hezbollah, and you are hearing about this these days as well. This is the iron wall” — a concept made famous by a 1923 essay penned by Jabotinsky.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.