Netanyahu: Israel Defending Itself With ‘Iron Wall’

At the annual state memorial ceremony for late Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky on Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to recent security incidents, saying, “We are constantly defending ourselves.”

“Yesterday, a terrorist from Gaza tried to attack Israel and was eliminated by our forces,” the prime minister noted. “On your behalf, for the people of Israel, I send best wishes for a quick recovery to our wounded.”

“We are also fighting on other fronts,” he added. “On the northern front, we are acting against Iran and Hezbollah, and you are hearing about this these days as well. This is the iron wall” — a concept made famous by a 1923 essay penned by Jabotinsky.