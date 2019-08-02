Friday, August 2nd | 1 Av 5779

August 2, 2019 10:39 am
0

Arab Israeli Jailed for Joining ISIS Pleads for Netanyahu to Help Him Return

avatar by JNS.org

Sayyaf Sharif Daoud. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – An Israeli-Arab ISIS fighter captured in Syria asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to personally intervene to get him back to Israel in an interview on the Saudi Arabian Al-Arabiya Network.

“I am an Israeli citizen. … You do not discriminate between Arabs, Jews and Druze. … I am having a very, very tough time in this prison. … I will return as a better [person],” said Sayyaf Sharif Daoud in Hebrew, according to the text of the interview published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

In the interview that ran on Wednesday, Daoud also raised the possibility that ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was “created” by the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency.

Regarding Baghdadi, he said, “I saw how fat he was [in a video] while the people who left Baghuz weighed 50 to 60 kilograms. They would eat grass.”

He also pointed out that ISIS cells still continue to operate, and that the organization is perhaps stronger today than it was in the past.

