Friday, August 2nd | 1 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nazi Swastika Flag Raised by Palestinian Rioters During Unrest on Israel-Gaza Border

Dutch National Railway Compensation to Holocaust Survivors ‘Important Step,’ Jewish Restitution Organization Says

Anniversary of Uprising at Treblinka Extermination Camp Commemorated

Spreading Dark Rumors of ‘Talmudic Rituals,’ Jordanian Islamic Authority Bans Visitors From Sacred Jewish Site

Jennifer Lopez Tells Crowd at Tel Aviv Concert ‘I Love You’ in Hebrew

The Saudi-Palestinian Labyrinth

Pompeo: US Sanctions Working, Imperative to Deny Iran Ability to Build Nuclear Program

Time to Stop Feeding the ‘Crocodiles’

Lionel Richie Blocks CodePink After Attacked for Upcoming Israel Concert

Based in Lebanon But Entrenched in Latin America, Hezbollah Helps Iran Spread Global Terrorism

August 2, 2019 11:01 am
0

India’s Zee Entertainment Partners With Video Enhancement Startup Minute.ly

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Jan. 15, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi.

CTech – Indian television-on-demand website Zee5, a subsidiary of Mumbai-listed television broadcasting company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has partnered with Tel Aviv-based video enhancement startup Minute.ly, incorporated as Minute Spoteam Ltd., the latter announced Thursday. As part of the partnership, Zee5 has integrated Minute.ly’s video analytics tools into its service, the company said.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Minute.ly uses artificial intelligence tools to automatically analyze videos and create video teasers for publishers and broadcasters. The company has raised $12 million to date, according to company statements.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.