India’s Zee Entertainment Partners With Video Enhancement Startup Minute.ly

CTech – Indian television-on-demand website Zee5, a subsidiary of Mumbai-listed television broadcasting company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has partnered with Tel Aviv-based video enhancement startup Minute.ly, incorporated as Minute Spoteam Ltd., the latter announced Thursday. As part of the partnership, Zee5 has integrated Minute.ly’s video analytics tools into its service, the company said.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Minute.ly uses artificial intelligence tools to automatically analyze videos and create video teasers for publishers and broadcasters. The company has raised $12 million to date, according to company statements.