Friday, August 2nd | 1 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Saudi-Palestinian Labyrinth

Pompeo: US Sanctions Working, Imperative to Deny Iran Ability to Build Nuclear Program

Time to Stop Feeding the ‘Crocodiles’

Lionel Richie Blocks CodePink After Attacked for Upcoming Israel Concert

Based in Lebanon But Entrenched in Latin America, Hezbollah Helps Iran Spread Global Terrorism

The Israeli Smartwatch That Will Warn of Cardiac Arrest Before it Occurs

India’s Zee Entertainment Partners With Video Enhancement Startup Minute.ly

Doubling Down on Shabbat

New Memoir by Friend of Dylan’s Reveals Details About Musician’s Jewish Roots

Report: Israel Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Golan Heights

August 2, 2019 11:29 am
0

Lionel Richie Blocks CodePink After Attacked for Upcoming Israel Concert

avatar by JNS.org

Lionel Richie live at the O2 World, Berlin on Feb. 17, 2015 during his “All The Hits All Night Long” 2015 European Tour. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – Music icon Lionel Richie snubbed the women’s anti-war group Code Pink after the organization, which is active in the anti-Israel boycott campaign, launched a petition urging the singer to cancel his upcoming show in Israel.

CodePink: Women for Peace penned an open letter claiming that Richie’s scheduled Sept. 12 concert in Tel Aviv, as part of his “Hello” tour, “will act as an endorsement of Israel’s brutal systems of military occupation and apartheid,” and asked the artist, “Please act now for freedom, dignity, and equality for all in Israel/Palestine. Please cancel your concert in Israel.”

Richie blocked CodePink’s Twitter account on Wednesday.

Not long afterwards, CodePink’s national co-director, Ariel Gold, attacked the singer, saying, “don’t be such a snowflake. You closing your eyes to what is happening to Palestinians won’t stop it from happening or you from being complicit if you perform in Israel.”

Related coverage

August 2, 2019 10:47 am
0

New Memoir by Friend of Dylan’s Reveals Details About Musician’s Jewish Roots

JNS.org - A new memoir written by Bob Dylan’s best friend gives readers a glimpse into parts of the music...

His September show will be Richie’s first performance in Israel. The “Hello” singer and songwriter has been a longtime supporter of Israel and in 2013 he entertained guests at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for the Friends of the IDF, according to The Jerusalem Post.

This is not the first time that CodePink has launched a campaign aimed at convincing artists to cancel their concerts in Israel. The group attempted to do the same with pop icon Jennifer Lopez, but to no avail; she performed on Thursday night in Tel Aviv to extremely supportive crowds.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.