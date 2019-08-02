Nazi Swastika Flag Raised by Palestinian Rioters During Unrest on Israel-Gaza Border

Around 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, throwing rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at IDF troops.

The soldiers responded with riot-dispersal means. No Israeli casualties were reported.

According to the IDF, Palestinian rioters raised a Nazi swastika on the border fence.

The Nazi Swastika flag

A symbol of murder

And sheer hatred

Raised yet again

At a Hamas riot

Of this hatred

Stand IDF soldiers

Alert and determined

Ready to defend lsrael

Today and every single day. pic.twitter.com/cZMhJggr4R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2019

Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.

Earlier this week, a terrorist who infiltrated into southern Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza wounded three Israeli soldiers before being shot dead.