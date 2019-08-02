Saturday, August 3rd | 2 Av 5779

August 2, 2019 4:56 pm
Nazi Swastika Flag Raised by Palestinian Rioters During Unrest on Israel-Gaza Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Nazi swastika flag raised on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Photo: IDF.

Around 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, throwing rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at IDF troops.

The soldiers responded with riot-dispersal means. No Israeli casualties were reported.

According to the IDF, Palestinian rioters raised a Nazi swastika on the border fence.

Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.

Earlier this week, a terrorist who infiltrated into southern Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza wounded three Israeli soldiers before being shot dead.

