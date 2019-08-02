Nazi Swastika Flag Raised by Palestinian Rioters During Unrest on Israel-Gaza Border
by Algemeiner Staff
Around 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, throwing rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at IDF troops.
The soldiers responded with riot-dispersal means. No Israeli casualties were reported.
According to the IDF, Palestinian rioters raised a Nazi swastika on the border fence.
The Nazi Swastika flag
A symbol of murder
And sheer hatred
Raised yet again
At a Hamas riot
Inside Gaza
Related coverageAugust 2, 2019 11:02 am0
In the face
Of this hatred
Stand IDF soldiers
Alert and determined
Ready to defend lsrael
Today and every single day. pic.twitter.com/cZMhJggr4R
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2019
Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.
Earlier this week, a terrorist who infiltrated into southern Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza wounded three Israeli soldiers before being shot dead.