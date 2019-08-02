Friday, August 2nd | 1 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Time to Stop Feeding the ‘Crocodiles’

Lionel Richie Blocks CodePink After Attacked for Upcoming Israel Concert

Based in Lebanon But Entrenched in Latin America, Hezbollah Helps Iran Spread Global Terrorism

The Israeli Smartwatch That Will Warn of Cardiac Arrest Before it Occurs

India’s Zee Entertainment Partners With Video Enhancement Startup Minute.ly

Doubling Down on Shabbat

New Memoir by Friend of Dylan’s Reveals Details About Musician’s Jewish Roots

Report: Israel Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iran Near Golan Heights

Arab Israeli Jailed for Joining ISIS Pleads for Netanyahu to Help Him Return

Saudi Arabia Lifts Travel Restrictions on Women, Grants Them Greater Control

August 2, 2019 9:56 am
0

Shocking: Palestinians Blame Israel for UNRWA Corruption Expose

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian employees of UNRWA in Gaza City demonstrate against the US decision in Jan. 2018 to cut contributions to the agency. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Ahmed Abu Houli — a member of the Executive Committee of the PLO  and head of the PLO’s Department of Refugee Affairs — accused Israel of being behind the recent leak of an expose showing corruption in the highest levels on UNRWA.

Next month, the UN is scheduled to vote to extend UNRWA’s mandate for three more years — and Abu Houli sees a conspiracy.

“The leaking of the UN investigation report before reaching the final decision is an open attempt to weaken UNRWA and keep donors from supporting and influencing the voting process for renewal,” Abu Houli said in a radio interview.

Abu Houli added, “The US and Israeli campaign targeting UNRWA and the leaking of the report  facilitates the efforts of the United States and Israel to end UNRWA, and the United States is pressing countries to withdraw funding.”

Related coverage

August 2, 2019 12:56 pm
0

Time to Stop Feeding the ‘Crocodiles’

JNS.org - A rare phenomenon occurred in Israel a few days ago: Mohammed Saud -- a law student from the...

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine warned of attempts by the United States and “the Zionist entity” to liquidate UNRWA, and “eliminate a historical and legal witness to the plight of the Palestinian people.”

Dr. Bassem Naim of Hamas said that no Palestinian can accept corruption in UNRWA, but agreed that the timing was suspicious.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.