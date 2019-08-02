The Israeli Smartwatch That Will Warn of Cardiac Arrest Before it Occurs

CTech – Privately-held medical device company CardiacSense developed a watch that can warn of a cardiac arrest before it occurs, the company says.

Founded in 2009 and based in the coastal Israeli town of Caesarea, CardiacSense’s watch-like device tracks factors like arrhythmia, heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure in users to identify early signs of stroke or cardiac arrest.

The device uses electrocardiography (ECG) monitoring and photoplethysmography (PPG), an optical technique that detects changes in blood volume, to track the condition of patients and send it directly to their physician in real-time.