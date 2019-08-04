Corbyn Blasted for Speaking at 2009 Protest Likening Israel to Nazi Germany

JNS.org – British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is at the center of yet another antisemitism row after recently surfaced photos show him attending an anti-Israel rally where Israel was compared to Nazism.

The pictures, posted on Twitter on Wednesday, show Corbyn walking in a 2009 march in Birmingham, England, where protesters held banners that described the Jewish state as “child killers” and “thirsty for blood,” while calling for a boycott of the Jewish state. At the front of the march demonstrators held a banner that called Gaza a “21st Century Concentration Camp” and accused Israel of war crimes.

One poster read “Zionism is the real terrorism,” and another turned the Star of David into a swastika. Images taken at the same rally show protesters burning the Israeli flag and comparing its government to Nazism, according to the United Kingdom’s Daily Mail.

The publication noted that Corbyn also gave a speech at the event.

