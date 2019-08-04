Sunday, August 4th | 3 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

S&P Reaffirms Israel’s AA- Credit Rating With a Stable Outlook

Israeli Regulator Signs Off on Rafael-Aeronautics Deal

Likud Members to Sign Commitment Pledge to Netanyahu

27 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shootings in Texas and Ohio

Explosion Rocks Syrian Military Base, Killing 31 Soldiers

Ponzi Schemer Who Stole Millions From Florida Jewish Community to be Sentenced

More Than 2,000 Jewish Athletes Attend Opening Maccabi Games in Hungary

Corbyn Blasted for Speaking at 2009 Protest Likening Israel to Nazi Germany

Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Pledges to Reverse Trump’s Golan Recognition

Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Gulf – State Media

August 4, 2019 10:03 am
0

Explosion Rocks Syrian Military Base, Killing 31 Soldiers

avatar by JNS.org

The Shayrat Airbase in the Homs district of Syria. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A massive explosion at a Syrian airbase killed at least 31 soldiers and paramilitary fighters on Saturday, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian official news agency SANA reported that the blast, at the Shayrat Airbase in central Homs province, was the result of a “technical error during the transport of expired ammunition,” but the report has not been confirmed.

Several high-ranking officers were reportedly among the dead.

In 2017, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the Shayrat Airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack by pro-regime troops on the rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun, in which more than 80 people were killed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.