Israel’s Netanyahu Expresses Solidarity With Egyptian People After Deadly Cairo Car Bomb

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Monday an attack in the Egyptian capital of Cairo in which 20 people were killed.

“Last night, terrorists detonated a car bomb near a hospital in central Cairo, killing 20 and wounding dozens of innocent Egyptians,” the Israeli leader said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

“We stand by the Egyptian people in their battle against terrorism,” Netanyahu emphasized.

In 1979, Egypt became the first Arab country to ink a peace deal with Israel (as part of which the Sinai Peninsula — which had been taken control of by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War — was given back), though the relationship has at times been strained over the years, particularly when there have been outbursts of violence in the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Ties have steadily improved since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in Cairo in 2013, after ousting his predecessor, Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Israel and Egypt share a number of regional interests — including the containment of Iran and combating ISIS.

However, normalization of the relationship with Israel remains a sensitive topic for much of the Egyptian public.

Sisi met with Netanyahu in New York on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session in September 2017.