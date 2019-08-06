Tuesday, August 6th | 5 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Israel Project Shutters Its Offices After Nearly Two Decades

In Lebanon, a Monastery Brings Together Christians Scattered by War

Erdogan Says Trump Will Not Allow Ties to Be Held ‘Captive’ to S-400 Row

Biden Leads Democrats as Minorities Favor Most Electable Candidate Versus Trump: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Bank of Israel Says One Thing, Markets Believe Another as Shekel Strengthens

Death Toll From Texas Shooting Rampage Rises to 22, Trump to Visit El Paso

Police Recommend Charging Israeli Deputy Minister in Australia Extradition Case

‘War With Iran Is the Mother of All Wars,’ Rouhani Declares

A New Play Tells the Amazing Story of Hannah Senesh

An Israeli Victory Is Necessary if Peace Is to Be Achieved

August 6, 2019 11:11 am
0

The Israel Project Shutters Its Offices After Nearly Two Decades

avatar by JNS.org

Josh Block, The Israel Project. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The non-partisan educational group The Israel Project (TIP) closed its office in Israel last week and is expected to do the same in Washington.

Started in 2002, the pro-Israel organization saw a massive decline in donations in recent years—from $8,696,052 in 2015 to $4,922,854 in 2016. Last month, its CEO and President, Josh Block, resigned.

In a Facebook post, Lior Weintraub, former head of the project’s Israel office, said the reason for declining support for the organization is its non-partisan stance.

He wrote, “In the last two-and-a-half years when the polarization in America reached new highs, we safeguarded our apolitical bipartisan middle line with all the strength possible and no compromises because we knew it was the right way to serve Israel and it was the way to serve Israel-US relations.”

Related coverage

August 6, 2019 10:54 am
0

Erdogan Says Trump Will Not Allow Ties to Be Held ‘Captive’ to S-400 Row

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he believes US President Donald Trump will not allow ties between...

“There were no buyers for anything in the middle in 2019, and TIP as a middle organization was the first victim of polarization in the pro-Israeli system in America, and to a large extent this is fine; there are goals for which is worth getting hurt in the long run.”

Weintraub told The Jerusalem Post discussions have been underway about what will happen next, and that “there’s a chance that the organization will have a successor. TIP has a unique mission. If no one continues its work, there will be a need to reinvent it. Something else will need to fill the void.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.