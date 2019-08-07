Wednesday, August 7th | 6 Av 5779

August 7, 2019 6:58 am
0

Elbit Systems Wins $80 Million Southeast Asian Military Contract

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Employees check an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company’s drone factory in Rehovot, Israel, June 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Orel Cohen.

Israel’s Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won an $80 million contract to upgrade tanks and supply radio systems to an unnamed Southeast Asian army.

The contract will be performed over 32 months.

Elbit said it will supply fire control systems and electric gun and turret drive systems for tanks and advanced radio systems from the E-LynX family in several configurations, including hand-held and man-packed radios for infantry soldiers and vehicular radios for armored fighting vehicles.

