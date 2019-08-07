Wednesday, August 7th | 6 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Large Batch of Franz Kafka’s Papers Unveiled in Israel After 12-Year Legal Struggle

104-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Celebrates Birthday at Western Wall With 400 Descendants

French Screen Star With Jewish-Sounding Name Says She Faces ‘Primary Antisemitism’

Botox Alternative Startup SofWave Raises $8.4 Million

Macron Did Not Invite Iran’s Rouhani to G7 Summit: Diplomat

Turkey Says US Getting Closer to Its Views on North Syria Safe Zone

Israel Approves Construction of 2,300 Homes in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian Hero and His Family Granted Israeli Residency

GOP Rep. Emmer: Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg ‘Bought Control of Congress’

Israel’s Together Pharma Announces International Certification for Ugandan Medical Cannabis Farm

August 7, 2019 6:52 am
0

Israel’s Amos-17 Satellite En Route to Target Orbit After SpaceX Launch

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Israeli-owned Amos-17 commercial communications satellite, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Aug. 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Joe Skipper.

Space Communication said on Wednesday its Amos-17 communications satellite was launched into space and was en route to its orbital position after separating from its SpaceX rocket.

The Israeli satellite operator is counting on Amos-17, which was manufactured by Boeing and will provide communication services to Africa, to help it rebound from some major setbacks, including the loss of a satellite in 2016 when a SpaceX rocket exploded.

“Following a sequence of in-orbit tests that are expected to take approximately three months, Amos-17 is scheduled to begin commercial operations at the 17°E orbital position later in 2019,” the company said.

The launch took place at Cape Canaveral in Florida at 2:23 a.m. Israel time (2323 GMT) and marked the third flight for the Falcon 9 booster, according to SpaceX.

The satellite had a total budget including manufacturing, insurance and launch of about $250 million, and will join three others Spacecom operates.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.