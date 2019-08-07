Wednesday, August 7th | 6 Av 5779

August 7, 2019 10:36 am
0

Two Iran Revolutionary Guards Killed in Clash With Militants

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps march in a parade in Tehran, Sept. 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters / Stringer / File.

Two members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have been killed in clashes with militants in a northwestern region near the border with Turkey, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

“The governor of Maku said two Guards were martyred in a clash with terrorists while defending the fatherland,” the television reported.

It gave no further details. There are frequent clashes in western Iran between the Islamic Republic’s security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant groups mostly based in neighboring Iraq, including the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in Turkey.

