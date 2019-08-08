Thursday, August 8th | 7 Av 5779

August 8, 2019 10:34 am
0

Arson Balloon Attacks on Southern Israel Resume

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Palestinians prepare balloons that will be attached to flammable material to be launched into Israel, east of Jabalia, in the Gaza Strip, on June 25, 2019. Photo: Hassan Jedi/Flash90.

JNS.org – A fire that broke out on Wednesday in the Gaza-adjacent Simhoni forest was the result of an arson balloon flown over the Gaza border fence, an arson investigator from the Ashkelon Fire and Rescue Service determined Wednesday afternoon.

The incident marked the first fire in the area to be caused by an arson balloon from Gaza in about a month.

Last month, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and head of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi met with heads of local authorities near Gaza. During the meeting, Kochavi said that the IDF was using every tool at its disposal to put a stop to arson terrorism from the Gaza Strip. Kochavi also briefed the local authority heads on the situation in Gaza and provided an overview of the terrorist organizations active there.

The meeting touched on common goals and discussed continued cooperation between the IDF and Gaza border communities.

