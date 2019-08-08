Thursday, August 8th | 7 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Airlines to Fly Nonstop From Dallas to Israel Starting Next Year

Murdered Israeli Yeshiva Student Laid to Rest, as US Jewish Groups Unite in Condemnation of ‘Dastardly Act of Terror’

US Court Convicts Israeli for Role in Binary Options Fraud

South African School Principal Apologizes for Picture Showing Students Making Nazi Salute

Historic Buenos Aires Synagogue Restored to Argentine Jewish Community

‘Four Antisemitic Crimes Per Day Since 2001,’ Official German Statistics Reveal

What the Latest Streak of Mega-Investments Means for Israeli Tech

Israeli Pharmaceutical Company Teva Beat Analysts’ Consensus, But Its Big Battles Are Still Up Ahead

Groups Call on California to Safeguard ‘Biased Agenda’ of Proposed Ethnic-Studies Track

Father of Murdered Israeli Yeshiva Student: ‘We Received a Gift for Almost 19 Years’

August 8, 2019 10:55 am
0

Canadian Government Reviewing Court Decision Prohibiting West Bank Wine Labeled ‘Products of Israel’

avatar by JNS.org

Psagot Winery lables. Photo: Psagotwines.com

JNS.org – Canada’s government has been “carefully reviewing” a federal court decision from last month that wine made in Judea and Samaria cannot be labeled as “products of Israel.”

The Canada Food Inspection Agency emailed The Hill Times that “the Government of Canada is carefully reviewing the Federal Court ruling issued on July 29, 2019.”

The court decision was part of a three-year legal dispute over bottles of Psagot Winery and Shiloh Winery from the West Bank, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The ruling meant that the Canada Food Inspection Agency would decide how the wines should be labeled after having originally stripped them of the label in July 2017.

Related coverage

August 8, 2019 1:56 pm
0

US Court Convicts Israeli for Role in Binary Options Fraud

A US court has convicted Lee Elbaz, former CEO of Israel-based Yukom Communications, of three counts of wire fraud and one...

“There are few things as difficult and intractable as Middle East politics, and the presence of Israeli settlements in the West Bank raises difficult, deeply felt and sensitive political issues,” Justice Anne Mactavish wrote in her decision.

“One peaceful way in which people can express their political views is through their purchasing decisions. To be able to express their views in this manner, however, consumers have to be provided with accurate information as to the source of the products in question,” she stated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.