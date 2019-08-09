Friday, August 9th | 8 Av 5779

Iran Warns Against Any Israeli Involvement in Gulf Maritime Coalition

August 9, 2019 9:39 am
Iran Warns Against Any Israeli Involvement in Gulf Maritime Coalition

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Gas flares from an oil production platform at the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf, south of the capital Tehran, July 25, 2005. Photo: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo.

Any Israeli involvement in any maritime coalition in the Gulf is a “clear threat” to Iran’s national security and the Islamic Republic has a right to confront the threat, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, according to a statement on the Foreign Ministry website.

Israeli media had quoted Foreign Minister Israel Katz as telling a close-door meeting on Tuesday that Israel was part of discussions and intelligence-sharing with a possible US maritime security coalition. Israeli officials declined to confirm or deny the reports.

