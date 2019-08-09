Friday, August 9th | 8 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Stop Using Religion to Cloak Your Homophobia

Amid Horrific Murder, Tisha B’Av Is a Call for Jewish Unity

Recounting the History of Yemeni Jews on Tisha B’Av

For Jews, Love Must Always Conquer Hate

Leader of Antisemitic Italian Soccer Hooligan Gang Shot Dead in Rome

Boost Your Defense Spending or We Move Troops to Poland, US Envoy Tells Germany

Former French Intelligence Chief Alleged to Have Made Secret Pact With Palestinian Terrorists Behind 1982 Kosher Restaurant Massacre

British Jews Dismayed by Opposition to Holocaust Memorial Near Parliament

Israel Lacrosse Team Gifts Kenyan Athletes With New Cleats After Matchup

Siemens Healthineers Buys Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 Billion

August 9, 2019 2:59 pm
0

Leader of Antisemitic Italian Soccer Hooligan Gang Shot Dead in Rome

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Fans of SS Lazio football club caught on camera performing a fascist salute. Photo: Screenshot.

Prosecutors in Rome have launched a murder investigation after Fabrizio Piscitelli — a leading member of the antisemitic, far-right Ultras who support Serie A soccer team Lazio — was shot dead in a park in Rome.

The 53-year-old was shot in the back of the neck in broad daylight on Wednesday in Acqueduct park, in the Cinecittà area of the capital.

Nicknamed Diabolik (diabolic), he appeared to have been the victim of an execution-style hit, according to local media reports.

“Piscitelli had lots of enemies and lots of business with various criminal groups,” police sources told Ansa news agency. The sources described Piscitelli as a “central figure” with links to a range of criminal groups.

Related coverage

August 9, 2019 2:42 pm
0

Boost Your Defense Spending or We Move Troops to Poland, US Envoy Tells Germany

An envoy of US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's unwillingness to boost defense spending might...

The Lazio Ultras are known for their far-right affiliations, making fascist salutes and subjecting black players to racist harangues and chanting during soccer matches.

Among the group’s offenses was the Oct. 2017 circulation of mocking images of Anne Frank dressed in the jersey of a rival team.

The image of the Dutch-Jewish child diarist who perished in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 was used on stickers and graffiti sprayed by Lazio fans at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. The image showed Frank wearing the jersey of Lazio’s city rivals, AS Roma.

 

 

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.