Monday, August 12th | 11 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Miss Iraq Blasts ‘Antisemitic’ Ilhan Omar, Says ‘She Does Not Represent Me as a Muslim’

Brooklyn Jewish Girls School Becomes First in New York City to Install Bullet-Resistant Security Doors in Wake of Mass Shootings

Commander of Elite Border Police Unit Describes Capture of Israeli Youth Dvir Sorek’s Killers

Colorado Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Previously Issued ‘Hunting Guides’ for Jews Online, Court Documents Reveal

Car Bomb Explodes in Libya’s Benghazi, Killing Three UN Staff

Syrian Army Takes Strategic Town From Rebels in New Advance

House Democrats in Israel Say ‘Squad’ Doesn’t Speak for Party

Despite Previous Pushback, Tufts University Again to Offer ‘Colonizing Palestine’ Course

Almost One Year Since Deadly Shooting, Pittsburgh Jewish Community ‘Still Shaken’

Former MK Hanin Zoabi May Face Indictment for Fraud, Money Laundering

August 11, 2019 9:49 pm
0

Brooklyn Jewish Girls School Becomes First in New York City to Install Bullet-Resistant Security Doors in Wake of Mass Shootings

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A classroom in the Bnos Menachem girl’s school in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

A Brooklyn girl’s school is the first in New York City to install special security doors in the wake of a series of mass shootings, including two targeting synagogues.

According to The New York Post, the Bnos Menachem elementary school began the installation last week. The doors weigh 150 pounds and are braced by metal bars. They are made of galvanized steel and can be manually locked from the inside with the turn of a thumb.

Harrington Park, New Jersey School Superintendent Adam Fried, whose schools have installed more than 45 of the doors, said that the thumb lock is particularly important, since “a five-year-old could do it.”

A mother whose daughter attends Bnos Menachem told the Post she was happy with the new security precautions, saying, “I think it’s great. It’s a very secure feeling to know that there’s a security measure and that they’re really thinking about the safety of the children.”

The doors are made and installed by an Israeli company, Remo Security Doors, whose president Omar Barnes said the doors contain bullet-resistant windows. “No weapon will open the door,” he affirmed.

“I was born and raised in Israel. When I hear the siren and go to the safe room, I know that I’m safe, physically and mentally,” he added.

The doors are the first of 90 that Bnos Menachem plans to install, and more than 50 Jewish schools and synagogues are planning to follow suit. The measures are being funded by a $150,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.