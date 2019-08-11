Sunday, August 11th | 10 Av 5779

August 11, 2019 6:10 am
Israeli Troops Kill Armed Terrorist Approaching Gaza Border

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian demonstrators riot on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, May 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Israeli soldiers fired at a Palestinian terrorist on the Gaza border on Sunday, the military said, and a Palestinian medic said the man was killed.

It was the second such incident since Saturday, when Israeli troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians who attempted to cross the volatile border.

“IDF troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorist opened fire toward the troops,” the military said in a statement.

The soldiers returned fire and an Israeli tank fired at a post belonging to Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group that rules Gaza.

A Palestinian medic told Reuters the man was killed. The IDF said no Israelis were hurt in the incident.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials or from any of Gaza’s terrorist groups.

Hamas has fought three wars with Israel over the past decade and tensions along the border are high with frequent fatalities.

Israel pulled its troops and settlers from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

