August 13, 2019 10:21 am
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Arrives in Israel, Meets With Israeli President Rivlin

avatar by Omer Kabir / CTech

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook. Photo: wiki commons.

CTech – Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who is on a visit to Israel, met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday. Sandberg presented the president with a signed copy of her book Option B, the Israeli Government Press Office said in a statement.

“I admire him for standing up for diversity and kindness across the country,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Sandberg will hold an open-to-the-public event in Tel Aviv dedicated to the launch of the local office of her organization, Lean In, which is focused on promoting gender equality in the workforce. At the event, Sandberg will be speaking to Rachel Ben Shoshe, who heads Lean In’s Israel office.

Also on Wednesday, Sandberg is set to inaugurate Playground, Facebook’s new space in Tel Aviv. Playground will host activities and events for the local tech industry, as well as a program for mid-stage startups that have already raised funds and proven that there is demand for their products, the company said in a statement.

Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008 after working for Google and the US Department of the Treasury.

