IDF Thwarts Third Infiltration Attempt from Gaza in a Week

JNS.org – Israeli troops on Monday arrested an armed Palestinian man attempting to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

“A short time ago, IDF soldiers arrested a suspect crossing the security fence into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip in the south,” the IDF said in a statement on social media. “The suspect was captured and found carrying a knife along with two bullets.”

The attempted breach marked the third time in a single week that Israeli forces have thwarted infiltration attempts from the coastal enclave.

Related coverage Israel to Invest $8.6 Million in New Plastic Recycling Technologies JNS.org - The Israel Innovation Authority has approved the establishment of a new consortium aimed at promoting the development of...

On Saturday, four heavily armed men were killed attempting to enter Israel from southern Gaza.

Less than a day later, IDF shot and killed a terrorist who opened fire on troops near the fence.