IDF Thwarts Third Infiltration Attempt from Gaza in a Week
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Israeli troops on Monday arrested an armed Palestinian man attempting to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.
“A short time ago, IDF soldiers arrested a suspect crossing the security fence into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip in the south,” the IDF said in a statement on social media. “The suspect was captured and found carrying a knife along with two bullets.”
The attempted breach marked the third time in a single week that Israeli forces have thwarted infiltration attempts from the coastal enclave.
Related coverage
On Saturday, four heavily armed men were killed attempting to enter Israel from southern Gaza.
Less than a day later, IDF shot and killed a terrorist who opened fire on troops near the fence.