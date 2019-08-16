Friday, August 16th | 15 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Israel Scholars Counter Move by Major US Academic Association to Boycott Israel

Brother and Sister Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Terror Attack in West Bank

Las Vegas Jewish Community Breathes Sigh of Relief After Arrest of White Supremacist Planning Antisemitic Attack

Daughters of Two Prominent American Jewish Leaders Make ‘Aliyah’

60,000th New Immigrant to Israel on 60th Nefesh Charter Flight

Israeli-Based Company Wins 10-Year Contract with FAA

Seattle Police Investigate Racist Fliers on Synagogues, Timed to Tisha B’Av

Dermer: Denying Entry of Omar, Tlaib Into Israel Not Due to Pressure From Trump

Poland Indicates Willingness to Join US Military Mission to Protect Strait of Hormuz from Iran

Two More Women Sue Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Sex Abuse

August 16, 2019 12:30 pm
0

Las Vegas Jewish Community Breathes Sigh of Relief After Arrest of White Supremacist Planning Antisemitic Attack

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Las Vegas at night. Photo: public domain.

The Las Vegas Jewish community is breathing a sigh of relief after the arrest of a white supremacist who was planning an attack on Jewish sites in the city.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that Conor Climo, 23, was arrested by the FBI and local police last week. He was found to be in possession of materials used to manufacture explosives, as well as a notebook in which he wrote out his plan to attack Jews and LGBT people, which took shape over the course of two years.

Rabbi Yitz Wyne of Young Israel Aish synagogue expressed thanks to the law enforcement officers involved in preventing the attacks, saying, “We have a lot of gratitude toward the almighty, to the FBI and Metro. There’s been strong (police) presence here. They’ve been wonderful, constantly circulating around.”

“It really was an initial shock for a lot of people,” Wyne said of the news. He also noted that an armed security guard was hired by the synagogue after the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“It does comfort people to know that there is someone outside,” he said.

Wyne explained, however, that the synagogue’s security expenses harm its ability to give to charity.

“Unfortunately, these things are expensive,” he stated. “Every time there’s an attack, resources go toward more security and putting in more barriers and cameras. That’s money that could be going toward helping people.”

Nonetheless, said Wyne, the community remains resilient in the face of such threats.

“People here are learning Torah and are connected by coming to synagogue on Shabbat and observing HaShem,” he explained. “In a spiritual sense, they played a role in the protection of the Jewish people.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.