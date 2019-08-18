Sunday, August 18th | 17 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Syrian Refugee Mother Thanks Israeli Doctors After They Save Young Child With Heart Defect

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Pushes Boycott of Bill Maher Show After Host Calls BDS a ‘Bulls**t Purity Test’

Following Border Violence, Israel’s Netanyahu Threatens Major Military Operation in Gaza

Israeli Cannabis Outfit Cannbit Launches Cancer Study

Living With Neo-Nazis: Seven Years in the Belly of the Beast

Car Bomb Hits Security Force in Northeastern Syria, at Least One Killed

Exclusive: Shared Afghanistan Interests Create Opening for US-Iran Back Channel

Israeli Military Fires on Infiltrators on Gaza Border

US and UK Presence in Gulf Brings Insecurity: Iran Revolutionary Guards Navy Chief

Grace 1 Tanker Raises Iranian Flag, Changes Name to ‘Adrian Darya-1’

August 18, 2019 11:27 am
0

Car Bomb Hits Security Force in Northeastern Syria, at Least One Killed

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A barrel bomb dropped from a helicopter explodes in Karsaa, Idlib Province, Syria, May 7, 2019, in this still image taken from a video. Photo: Arab24/ Reuters TV via Reuters.

A car bomb killed one member of a security force and wounded two others in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Sunday, the security force said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack which it said had killed six members of a Kurdish militant group.

The car bomb targeted a training facility that was being guarded by members of the internal security force for northern and eastern Syria, also known as the Asayish, a statement released by the security force said.

Qamishli, on the border with Turkey, is part of a swathe of eastern and northern Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces that have fought alongside the US-led coalition against Islamic State.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.