Monday, August 19th | 18 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Republicans Say Bipartisan Goodwill Generated on Israel Trip Will Not Be Hijacked by ‘Attention-Grabbers’

Leading Brexit Party Figures in UK Exposed As Contributors to Radio Show Pushing Holocaust Denial

Democrats Weigh Action Against Israeli, US Ambassadors Over Tlaib, Omar Entry Ban

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Making Threatening Calls to Maryland Synagogue

State Department Watchdog Alleges Bias by Senior Political Appointees Over UN Human Rights Council, UNRWA

Facebook Post Spurs Calls to Murder Israeli Police Officer

Palestinian Groups Behind Omar-Tlaib Canceled Trip Express Antisemitism, Links to Terrorism

Jordanian Citizen Charged With Planning to Commit Terror Attack in Israel, Resisting Arrest

On State Visit, PM Netanyahu, Ukranian President Zelensky Honor Jewish Victims of Nazis at Babi Yar

Rep. Lieu Apologizes for Using ‘Antisemitic’ Trope in Tweet at US Ambassador to Israel

August 19, 2019 9:02 am
0

Palestinian Authority Intelligence Services Issue Secret Report Warning of Wave of Terrorism, Popular Uprising in West Bank

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Palestinian rioters hurl rocks and firebombs at Israeli security forces in El-Arrub, southwest of Bethlehem. Photo: Israel Defense Forces.

Palestinian Authority intelligence services have authored a secret report that warns of a major impending crisis in the Fatah-ruled West Bank, including a new wave of terrorism and a possible popular uprising.

The report, obtained by Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot, was written specifically for the leaders of the PA security forces and issued just before the murder of Israeli yeshiva student Dvir Sorek in the West Bank earlier this month.

A major worry in the West Bank, says the report, is the younger generation of Palestinians between the ages of 16-25, who were interviewed in large numbers for the study. Angry about future prospects, this age group is the most unstable living under the PA and its use of violence is likely to escalate.

The report says that shootings and bomb attacks “are expected to increase,” along with a rise in copycat attacks, producing waves of terrorist incidents.

Related coverage

August 19, 2019 11:33 am
0

Facebook Post Spurs Calls to Murder Israeli Police Officer

  JNS.org - After a photograph of the Israeli police officer who killed one of the terrorists responsible for last week’s...

The weapons needed for such attacks are easily obtained in the West Bank, due to the existence of a small-scale “weapons industry” and Hamas efforts to expand its activities to the area.

In addition, the report said there is the possibility of a mass popular uprising due to the deepening economic crisis in the West Bank, perhaps inspired by the ongoing riots on the Gaza border. Young Palestinians believe they have gained nothing from collaboration with Israel, whereas Hamas’ violent tactics in Gaza have garnered significant Israeli concessions.

Most ominously, the report points to growing extremism within the PA’s ruling Fatah party due to the ongoing lack of political progress and relations with the Trump administration, which is seen as intensely anti-Palestinian. This includes the exacerbating factor of American cuts in aid to the Palestinian Authority due to its payments to terrorists and their families.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.