Jordan Calls for Removal of Israeli Ambassador, Considers Review of Peace Treaty

JNS.org – The Jordanian parliament called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the removal of the Jordanian envoy in Israel on Monday as tensions continue to mount between the two countries.

Members of parliament also recommended that the peace treaty between the countries be reviewed.

“We meet again to discuss the continued and recurrent attacks by Israeli occupation forces on the most sacred sites, and its repeated attempts to undermine the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, the Petra Jordan News Agency reported.

On Sunday, Jordan summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman, Amir Weissbrod, to protest “Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque,” according to a report in The Jordan Times.

The Foreign Ministry conveyed to the Israeli ambassador its rejection of the comments by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan regarding allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount.