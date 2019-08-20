Tuesday, August 20th | 19 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italy’s PM Quits With Scathing Attack on Former Coalition Partner

Base Used by Iran-Allied Iraqi Militias North of Baghdad Targeted by Air Strike

Seventeen-Year-Old Palestinian Indicted for Trying to Lynch Jewish Man in Eastern Jerusalem

Head of German Jewish Council Says Extreme Right Poses ‘Greatest Danger’ to Community

London Mayor Calls for City Council to Adopt Plans to Build Holocaust Memorial

Jordan Calls for Removal of Israeli Ambassador, Considers Review of Peace Treaty

New HBO Series ‘Our Boys’ Stirs Painful Memories in Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority Bans LGBTQ Activity in West Bank

EU Rebuffs British PM Johnson’s Attempt to Renegotiate Brexit Agreement

Bahrain Becomes First Gulf State to Join US, UK Coalition Against Iran

August 20, 2019 11:59 am
0

Jordan Calls for Removal of Israeli Ambassador, Considers Review of Peace Treaty

avatar by JNS.org

 

Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Photo: Mark A. Wilson/Department of Geology, the College of Wooster.

JNS.org – The Jordanian parliament called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the removal of the Jordanian envoy in Israel on Monday as tensions continue to mount between the two countries.

Members of parliament also recommended that the peace treaty between the countries be reviewed.

“We meet again to discuss the continued and recurrent attacks by Israeli occupation forces on the most sacred sites, and its repeated attempts to undermine the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, the Petra Jordan News Agency reported.

Related coverage

August 20, 2019 12:34 pm
0

Seventeen-Year-Old Palestinian Indicted for Trying to Lynch Jewish Man in Eastern Jerusalem

A 17-year-old Palestinian was indicted by an Israeli court on Tuesday for attempting to lynch a Jewish man in eastern...

On Sunday, Jordan summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman, Amir Weissbrod, to protest “Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque,” according to a report in The Jordan Times.

The Foreign Ministry conveyed to the Israeli ambassador its rejection of the comments by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan regarding allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.