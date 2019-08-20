Tuesday, August 20th | 19 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italy’s PM Quits With Scathing Attack on Former Coalition Partner

Base Used by Iran-Allied Iraqi Militias North of Baghdad Targeted by Air Strike

Seventeen-Year-Old Palestinian Indicted for Trying to Lynch Jewish Man in Eastern Jerusalem

Head of German Jewish Council Says Extreme Right Poses ‘Greatest Danger’ to Community

London Mayor Calls for City Council to Adopt Plans to Build Holocaust Memorial

Jordan Calls for Removal of Israeli Ambassador, Considers Review of Peace Treaty

New HBO Series ‘Our Boys’ Stirs Painful Memories in Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority Bans LGBTQ Activity in West Bank

EU Rebuffs British PM Johnson’s Attempt to Renegotiate Brexit Agreement

Bahrain Becomes First Gulf State to Join US, UK Coalition Against Iran

August 20, 2019 10:35 am
0

Paraguay Labels Hezbollah, Hamas As Terrorist Groups

avatar by JNS.org

 

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Paraguay officially designated Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist groups on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the move.

“I welcome the decision of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo to define Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations. We are working so that more countries will also take this important step,” he said.

Related coverage

August 20, 2019 1:47 pm
0

Italy’s PM Quits With Scathing Attack on Former Coalition Partner

Italy's prime minister announced his resignation on Tuesday as he made a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo...

Similarly, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations applauded the move, saying that the action “represents another significant step in the ongoing fight against terrorism. In an historic step last month, the government of Argentina became the first South American country to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

“We hope to see more countries in the region and around the world follow these countries and stand up to these dangerous forces and recognize them for what they are – purveyors of terror and violence that impacts every country,” the group said.

Last month, Argentina became the first Latin American country to designate Hezbollah, which has been deemed responsible for bombings of the Israeli embassy and Jewish center in Buenos Aires in the 1990s, a terrorist organization.

Brazil has reportedly been mulling following Argentina’s lead.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.