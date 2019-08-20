Tuesday, August 20th | 19 Av 5779

August 20, 2019 12:34 pm
0

Seventeen-Year-Old Palestinian Indicted for Trying to Lynch Jewish Man in Eastern Jerusalem

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: Israeli medical and security personnel at the site of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters.

A 17-year-old Palestinian was indicted by an Israeli court on Tuesday for attempting to lynch a Jewish man in eastern Jerusalem.

The incident occurred on the night of the Jewish fast of Tisha B’Av on Aug.11, Israeli news site Mako reported. The defendant, along with several other young men, attacked the victim in his car, causing minor injuries and severe damage to the vehicle.

The indictment stated that the victim was caught in a traffic jam on Saladin Street near the Old City of Jerusalem. The defendant was among a group of young men who, having realized that the victim was wearing a kippa, attacked the vehicle.

They kicked the car and threw stones, glass bottles, and an iron rod, shattering the windows. They then attacked the victim directly, beating him and spraying him with pepper spray. They attempted to drag him from the car but did not succeed.

Police officer Ephraim Kahani, who came upon the scene in his private vehicle, left his car and fired three shots in the air to disperse the attackers.

Five other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, though they have yet to be indicted.

