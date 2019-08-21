Wednesday, August 21st | 20 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

US and Israel Sign Agreement to Cooperate on International Development Efforts

Israeli Expert: Destruction of Iran-Connected Sites in Iraq ‘No Coincidence’

Tens of Thousands Flee Russia-Led Attack on Syrian Opposition Enclave

Israeli Delegation Visits Chad to Discuss Agricultural, Economic and Technological Ties

New RJC Political Director Eyes Shifting Trends, Saying Republicans Could Gain Jewish Votes

‘The Eyes of the Country’: IDF’s Maritime Command Center Protects Israel From Seaborne Threats

Replicating Hamas Terror, Hezbollah Launches Arson Attack in Israel’s North

Israel, South Korea Finalize Free Trade Deal After Three Years of Talks

Jewish Group Asks Ukrainian President to Help Build Large Synagogue in Uman

August 21, 2019 2:02 pm
0

Israeli Delegation Visits Chad to Discuss Agricultural, Economic and Technological Ties

avatar by JNS.org

 

Israeli and Chadian governmental ministries meet to discuss economic development and other forms of cooperation, August 2019. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

JNS.org – A delegation of Israeli government officials visited the central African nation of Chad this month to discuss bilateral economic ties.

The delegation to Chad—a Muslim-majority nation—was led by Economy and Industry Ministry Foreign Trade Administration export-policy director Itai Melchior, as well as other officials from regional cooperation ministry, the agriculture and rural development ministry, and the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute.

According to the Israeli government, the delegation met with ministers and director generals from the ministries of economy, finance, agriculture, water, energy, communications, education and health. Meetings were also held with international partners such as representatives from the World Bank and the US embassy, in order to consider increased foreign investment in Chad.

Related coverage

August 21, 2019 3:18 pm
0

Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

In what appeared to be a bizarre attempted terror attack, a Palestinian man attempted to strangle an employee of the...

The local chamber of commerce invited the delegation to meet with leading local businesspeople in order to consider cooperation with the Israeli business sector. The government mining company briefed the delegation on the relevant economic potential of Chad.

Melchior noted that delegation members were impressed by efforts of the Chadian government and private sector to cooperate with Israel.

“After an intensive two days of meetings, I can say with certainty that there is definitely room for cooperation with both the government and the business sector,” he said. “I assume that we will see Chadian visits to Israel soon in order to continue the dialogue.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a historic visit to Chad earlier this year, where he announced the re-establishment of ties. Late last year, Chadian President Idriss Déby became the country’s first leader to make an official visit to Israel.

The renewal of ties with Chad are part of a larger effort by Netanyahu to forge closer relations with non-traditional allies in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Netanyahu also views it as an opportunity for Israel to assist other countries with humanitarian needs, economic development and water technology, and for Israel to gain support in international bodies like the United Nations, which have traditionally been hostile to the Jewish state.

“The developing ties between Chad and Israel are part of the fabric of Israel’s relations with countries in the region,” said Regional Cooperation Ministry director general Joseph Draznin. “This fabric combines both bilateral and regional cooperation between Israel and African, Mediterranean and Persian Gulf countries in energy, water, agriculture and technology.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.