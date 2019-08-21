Wednesday, August 21st | 20 Av 5779

August 21, 2019 3:12 pm
US and Israel Sign Agreement to Cooperate on International Development Efforts

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mark Green and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sign a historic memorandum of understanding that will see the two countries cooperate on a variety of global development efforts. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), have inked a historic memorandum of understanding that will see the two countries cooperate on a variety of global development efforts.

USAID Administrator Mark Green signed the MOU together with Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz in Jerusalem, with the administrator saying, “We are much more than partners, we are true friends.”

The MOU states that it “aims to establish the framework for further international development cooperation between the Participants in trilateral activities that advance the development of third countries, including, but not limited to, those in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.”

“The Participants intend to share knowledge, experience, and resources to develop projects in a wide range of development sectors, including the private sector, water, education, technology, science, agriculture, cyber-security, and humanitarian assistance,” it adds.

“The Participants share the purpose of strengthening, in all cases, the institutional and socio-economic capacities of governments, civil society, and the private sector in partner countries towards self-reliance,” the MOU says.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Green said, “This MOU is an expression of our shared commitment to strengthen and expand our cooperation, bring to bear each other’s unique expertise and comparative advantage to overcome some of the world’s most pressing development challenges.”

He added that MASHAV and USAID’s collaboration “will empower people, communities, and countries to improve their lives, to become self-reliant, and to lead their own bright futures. I can’t think of a more noble mission, or a more important partnership and friendship.”

