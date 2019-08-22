Thursday, August 22nd | 21 Av 5779

August 22, 2019 1:03 pm
Israel-US Militaries Conduct Joint Exercise Simulating Potential Ship-Hijacking

avatar by JNS.org

 

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, followed by the fast-combat support ship USNS Arctic and the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze, transit the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado/U.S. Navy.

JNS.org – Israel announced on Tuesday that it held a joint exercise with US Special Forces simulating the recapture of a hijacked vessel.

This comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Israeli officials said the two sides “exercised regaining control of a hijacked ship and extracting forces from enemy territory,” the AP reported, adding that the exercise was held last Wednesday, even though the details were only recently announced.

Video released by the army showed soldiers parachuting onto a ship during the exercise named “Naval Rose.”

There have been six attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf in recent weeks.

