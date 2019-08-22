Israel-US Militaries Conduct Joint Exercise Simulating Potential Ship-Hijacking

JNS.org – Israel announced on Tuesday that it held a joint exercise with US Special Forces simulating the recapture of a hijacked vessel.

This comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Israeli officials said the two sides “exercised regaining control of a hijacked ship and extracting forces from enemy territory,” the AP reported, adding that the exercise was held last Wednesday, even though the details were only recently announced.

Related coverage IDF Warns Hamas to Control Islamic Jihad Violence; FM Katz Says Israel Prepared for Major Military Op in Gaza The Israeli military issued a stern warning to Hamas on Thursday, saying it must enforce its control over other terrorist...

Video released by the army showed soldiers parachuting onto a ship during the exercise named “Naval Rose.”

There have been six attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf in recent weeks.