Two Arrested for Allegedly Planning ISIS-Inspired Attack in Israel

August 22, 2019 12:07 pm
Two Arrested for Allegedly Planning ISIS-Inspired Attack in Israel

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

 

The flag of the ISIS terrorist group. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo.

JNS.org – Two residents of the Arab city of Tamra in the Lower Galilee have been arrested for allegedly planning an Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old medical student Amin Yassin and 28-year-old Ali al-Aroush, who had previously been arrested for alleged affiliation with ISIS, face charges of supporting a terrorist organization, contact with a foreign agent, receiving terrorist training and conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack.

According to the Shin Bet, “The two support ISIS and even see themselves as its emissaries until such time as an Islamic State [branch] is formed in Israel.”

Yassin and Aroush had also downloaded dozens of files containing “substantial ISIS-related content,” including weapons and explosives training videos, according to the Shin Bet.

“The Shin Bet will continue to work with the Israel Police to expose suspects operating on behalf of Islamic State terrorist organization, and will take the necessary enforcement measures to prevent any activity that is detrimental to state security,” the agency said in a statement.

