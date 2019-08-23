Brandeis Investigates Images of Professors, Students on Antisemitic Website

JNS.org – Brandeis University in Waltham. Mass., has been investigating images from the school’s website being featured on an antisemitic website.

The Boston-area university noted that while the images are “obviously disturbing,” there is currently “no direct threat” to campus safety.

The photos, mocking the appearance of Jews, appeared on the white-nationalist site Vanguard News Network Forum.

Founded in 1948, the university is named after Louis D. Brandeis, the first Jewish justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

It was founded in part due discrimination that Jews and other ethnic minorities faced in the world of academia and higher education at the time.

According to Hillel, approximately one-third of the undergraduate student body is Jewish.