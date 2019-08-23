Kremlin: Putin Held Security Council Meeting to Discuss US Missile Test

Friday, August 23rd | 22 Av 5779

August 23, 2019 10:28 am
Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin via Reuters.

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had held a meeting of Russia’s Security Council to discuss a recent US cruise missile test.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin would make “an important announcement” shortly.

The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since the United States pulled out of a major arms control treaty with Russia on Aug. 2.

