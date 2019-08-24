Saturday, August 24th | 23 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Britain Sends Another Warship to Boost Presence in the Gulf

Iranian Tanker Switches Destination, Heads to Turkey: Ship-Tracking Data

Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Treated for Pancreatic Cancer

Iran Has ‘Very Accurate Missiles Which We Have Not Publicized,’ Tehran Regime Official Claims

Why Is New York Times Still Surprised When AIPAC Breaks With Netanyahu?

Judge Praised for Sentencing Editor of Toronto-Based Antisemitic Publication to One Year in Prison

Palestinian Rioters Again Raise Nazi Swastika on Israel-Gaza Border

Parents of Fallen IDF Soldier Whose Body Is Still Held by Hamas Hail ‘Unprecedented Breakthrough’ in Meeting With UN Chief

German Cop Dismissed For Pushing Nazi Symbols and Mocking Holocaust on WhatsApp

Another Academic Threat to Israel

August 24, 2019 2:36 pm
0

Britain Sends Another Warship to Boost Presence in the Gulf

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan (D37) sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Murad Sezer.

Britain is sending another warship to the Gulf to defend freedom of navigation, the defense minister said on Saturday, after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the region. Tensions have risen between Iran and Britain after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker last month. That came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

The navy said HMS Duncan, a type 45 frigate, sailed from Britain on August 12 alongside HMS Kent, which was also heading to the Gulf to replace the HMS Duncan.

“Wherever the red ensign flies around the world, the UK stands by to protect freedom of navigation whenever is it tested,” defense minister Ben Wallace said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.