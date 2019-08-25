Netanyahu in Wake of Thwarted Drone Attack: Any Country That Threatens Israel ‘Will Face the Consequences’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the country’s adversaries during a tour of the north of Israel hours after it was announced that an Iranian drone attack on the area had been thwarted.

“Any country that allows its territory to be used for aggression against Israel will face the consequences,” the prime minister pledged.

“If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first,” Netanyahu said, quoting the Talmud. “In a complicated operation by the security establishment, we revealed that Iran’s Quds Force dispatched a special unit of Shi’ite militants to Syria in order to kill Israelis on the Golan Heights with explosives-laden UAVs.”

“I would like to emphasize: This was an initiative of Iran, under the command of Iran, at the behest of Iran,” the prime minister added.

“In a daring decision, and in a perfect IDF operational and intelligence effort, we preempted them and thwarted this attack; we prevented serious attacks. Henceforth we will expose any attempt by Iran to attack us and any Iranian effort to hide behind this or that excuse,” he continued.

“I would like to stress that we will not tolerate aggression against Israel from any country in the region,” Netanyahu stated. “Any country that allows its territory to be used for aggression against Israel will face the consequences, and I repeat: The country will face the consequences.”

Almost simultaneously with Netanyahu’s tour, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese terrorist group and Iranian proxy Hezbollah — believed to have been heavily involved in the attempted drone attack — said, “The Israeli army on the border should be waiting for an immediate response.”