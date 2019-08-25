Monday, August 26th | 25 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Think-Tank Defiant After Iran Threatens Action by ‘Security Apparatuses’

Netanyahu in Wake of Thwarted Drone Attack: Any Country That Threatens Israel ‘Will Face the Consequences’

Forget Chores, There’s an Israeli Robot for That

Traveling Is Hard, Traveling With a Disability Is Harder, Says Israeli Accessible Tourism Startup CEO

Israel Mocks Iran Over Failed Drone Attack Launched From Luxury Villa With Pool: ‘That Sounded Good in the Morning Meeting’

Trump Dampens Macron Optimism on Iran Talks

Hezbollah: Two Israeli Drones Fall in Beirut Suburbs, One Explodes

War Monitor Says Two Hezbollah Members, One Iranian Killed in Damascus Strikes Overnight

Israel Says Air Strike in Syria Sent ‘No Immunity’ Message to Iran

Hariri Says Israeli Drones in Beirut Attempt to Stir Middle East Tensions

August 25, 2019 8:18 pm
0

Netanyahu in Wake of Thwarted Drone Attack: Any Country That Threatens Israel ‘Will Face the Consequences’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of an F-35 stealth fighter at the IAF’s Nevatim base, July 9, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the country’s adversaries during a tour of the north of Israel hours after it was announced that an Iranian drone attack on the area had been thwarted.

“Any country that allows its territory to be used for aggression against Israel will face the consequences,” the prime minister pledged.

“If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first,” Netanyahu said, quoting the Talmud. “In a complicated operation by the security establishment, we revealed that Iran’s Quds Force dispatched a special unit of Shi’ite militants to Syria in order to kill Israelis on the Golan Heights with explosives-laden UAVs.”

“I would like to emphasize: This was an initiative of Iran, under the command of Iran, at the behest of Iran,” the prime minister added.

“In a daring decision, and in a perfect IDF operational and intelligence effort, we preempted them and thwarted this attack; we prevented serious attacks. Henceforth we will expose any attempt by Iran to attack us and any Iranian effort to hide behind this or that excuse,” he continued.

“I would like to stress that we will not tolerate aggression against Israel from any country in the region,” Netanyahu stated. “Any country that allows its territory to be used for aggression against Israel will face the consequences, and I repeat: The country will face the consequences.”

Almost simultaneously with Netanyahu’s tour, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese terrorist group and Iranian proxy Hezbollah — believed to have been heavily involved in the attempted drone attack — said, “The Israeli army on the border should be waiting for an immediate response.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.