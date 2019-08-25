War Monitor Says Two Hezbollah Members, One Iranian Killed in Damascus Strikes Overnight

Sunday, August 25th | 24 Av 5779

August 25, 2019 8:57 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Posters of Hezbollah’s flag and the terror group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut. Photo: Al Aan Arabic Television via Wikimedia Commons.

War monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and one Iranian were killed in Israeli strikes around the Syrian capital Damascus overnight.

An Israeli military spokesman on Saturday said Israeli aircraft struck Iranian forces near Damascus that had been planning to launch “killer drones” at targets in Israel.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander on Sunday denied that Iranian targets had been hit in the strikes.

