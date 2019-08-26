Connecticut Synagogue Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

Antisemitic graffiti was found scrawled on a synagogue in Newtown, Connecticut, on Saturday.

According to local outlet NewsTimes, police are investigating the defacing of the Adath Israel Synagogue as a hate crime.

Newtown Police Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde was quoted saying, “As an agency we are extremely disturbed at this act of defacing a house of worship.”

“This serious hate crime will be given the full attention of this agency, while utilizing other law enforcement resources to determine the identity of those responsible,” he added.

“The congregation has been (assured) that enhanced patrols will continue in the area and that there will be a police presence during scheduled services,” he said.

The town has since repainted the synagogue and a $2,500 reward has been offered for the perpetrators.

Selectman Dan Rosenthal said, “This morning I viewed the hateful desecration of Congregation Adath Israel with sadness.”

“The congregants of Adath Israel have contributed to the fabric of this community immeasurably for over 100 years,” he noted. “Newtown has always been a place where people of all religions are welcome and have worked together hand in hand to build a better community and the hateful actions of an individual or individuals will not change that.”

“I look forward to personally asking the courts to offer no leniency when the vile individual is apprehended,” Rosenthal added.

In a statement, Adath Israel said, “The security of our congregation and its members is a critical priority. We actively partner and work with local law enforcement on all aspects of security.”

“We want to thank the Newtown Police Department along with Newtown Public Works and Botsford Fire Rescue who provided immediate response and supported us with critical repairs,” it stated.

The synagogue also said that it was in contact with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“Our Congregation is a proud 100-year institution of our community which stands for an open and inclusive environment built on kindness and respect,” the statement noted.