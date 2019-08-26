Monday, August 26th | 25 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Israel Rate Move This Week, but Cuts Possible Later in 2019: Reuters Poll

US to Seek Death Penalty for Accused Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

World Must ‘Act Immediately’ to Stop Iranian Attacks Against Israel, Netanyahu Says

‘I’m Sure It Wasn’t Cristina’: Argentine Presidential Election Frontrunner Makes Bold Claim Over Murder of AMIA Prosecutor Alberto Nisman

Connecticut Synagogue Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

Would An Arab Party Alliance With Blue and White Topple or Boost Netanyahu?

Israel’s Campaign to Disrupt the Iranian War Machine in Syria Continues

Sen. Rick Scott Prays for Venezuela at Western Wall

Poll: Only 61% of Israelis Plan to Vote in September

Residents of Southern Israel Express Trauma, Rage and Despair After Gaza Rocket Attack That Disrupted Sderot Music Festival

August 26, 2019 11:24 am
0

Erdogan Says Turkish Troops Will Enter Planned Syria Safe Zone ‘Soon’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the opening ceremony of a NATO summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters.

Turkish ground troops will enter a planned safe zone in northern Syria “very soon,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after a joint operation center with the United States opened over the weekend.

Turkey and the United States agreed earlier this month to set up the joint center for the planned safe zone along Syria‘s northeastern border, but gave few details on the size of the zone or the command structure of the forces to operate there.

“We are slowly making progress in our efforts to establish a safe zone,” Erdogan said. “Just like many other issues some saw as untouchable, we are putting the east of the Euphrates issue on track,” Erdogan said.

Turkey has repeatedly said that it would not tolerate any delays to the agreement by US officials, warning that it will mount a cross-border offensive on its own to clear its borders from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia if necessary.

Related coverage

August 26, 2019 2:09 pm
0

Would An Arab Party Alliance With Blue and White Topple or Boost Netanyahu?

  JNS.org - Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List, signaled a potential major political shift when he announced last...

On Monday, Erdogan said progress was being made on plans to establish the safe zone, but added that Turkey had made all preparations to carry out its own plans if its expectations are not met.

“Our priority is dialogue and cooperation. If we are pushed to a road that we don’t want or face stalling, our preparations are ready and we will implement our own plans,” he said. “Our UAVs and helicopters have entered the region. Very soon, our ground troops will also enter the region.”

The comments come two days after Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the joint US-Turkey center became fully operational. Akar also said some YPG positions in the region had been destroyed by US troops as part of the deal.

Speaking on Monday, Akar said that talks were underway for Turkish and US soldiers to begin joint patrols in the planned safe zone area “soon.”

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over a host of issues including conflicting policies in Syria. US support for the YPG has enraged Turkey, which views the militia as a terrorist organization linked to Kurdish insurgents inside the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.