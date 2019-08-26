In Egypt, People Interrupt Holocaust Play for Being Too ‘Zionist’

Elaph reports that a theatrical performance by the Cairo-based Commerce Faculty Theater Theater, entitled Sobibor, has caused a storm of controversy among Egyptians, particularly in the cultural and artistic community.

During the show last Wednesday, there were apparently verbal altercations between the audience and members of the theater group, because of what members of the audience considered “bias in favor of Israel,” and material echoing the Jewish narrative about the Holocaust, “while the Israelis are practicing the same methods against the Palestinians.”

The show defended Jewish victims of the Holocaust, and called for sympathy for them regardless of their religious affiliation. But this was apparently too much for some in the audience.

Critic Omnia Talaat accused the play of “defending Zionism, and trying to sabotage the minds of young people.” She added that “Sobibor falsifies history and is begging for sympathy for the Jews of the Holocaust.”

Awful, right?

