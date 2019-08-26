Monday, August 26th | 25 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Cory Booker Weaponizes the Torah for Political Gain

Fresh Israeli Drone Strikes Hit Palestinian Military Position in Lebanon: Group

Lutherans Ask US to Subsidize Terror-Supporting Palestinian Authority

Why Jews Must Remember History

Israel’s Budding Relationship With a Group of Arab States

Birthright’s Excel Program Gets High Marks All Around

In Egypt, People Interrupt Holocaust Play for Being Too ‘Zionist’

Don’t Allow Qatar to Mediate Between Iran and the United States

American Think-Tank Defiant After Iran Threatens Action by ‘Security Apparatuses’

Netanyahu in Wake of Thwarted Drone Attack: Any Country That Threatens Israel ‘Will Face the Consequences’

August 26, 2019 6:43 am
0

In Egypt, People Interrupt Holocaust Play for Being Too ‘Zionist’

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

The entrance to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Elaph reports that a theatrical performance by the Cairo-based Commerce Faculty Theater Theater, entitled Sobibor, has caused a storm of controversy among Egyptians, particularly in the cultural and artistic community.

During the show last Wednesday, there were apparently verbal altercations between the audience and members of the theater group, because of what members of the audience considered “bias in favor of Israel,” and material echoing the Jewish narrative about the Holocaust, “while the Israelis are practicing the same methods against the Palestinians.”

The show defended Jewish victims of the Holocaust, and called for sympathy for them regardless of their religious affiliation. But this was apparently too much for some in the audience.

Critic Omnia Talaat accused the play of “defending Zionism, and trying to sabotage the minds of young people.”  She added that “Sobibor falsifies history and is begging for sympathy for the Jews of the Holocaust.”

Awful, right?

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.