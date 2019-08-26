Jordan, Iraq Sign Nuclear Energy Agreement

JNS.org – Jordan and Iraq signed a nuclear-energy cooperation agreement on Saturday, according to reports in Jordanian media.

The protocol was signed by Jordan Atomic Energy Commission chairman Khaled Toukan and Iraqi Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Qusay al-Suhail.

Suhail stressed the importance of improving cooperation in all fields, including providing Iraq with medical and industrial radioactive isotopes, the Petra Jordan News Agency reported.

Toukan said the Jordan Research and Training Reactor at the Jordan University of Science and Technology, which the delegation visited, was key for training nuclear engineers.

Other states in the Middle East with nuclear energy programs include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.