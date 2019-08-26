Monday, August 26th | 25 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Israel Rate Move This Week, but Cuts Possible Later in 2019: Reuters Poll

US to Seek Death Penalty for Accused Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

World Must ‘Act Immediately’ to Stop Iranian Attacks Against Israel, Netanyahu Says

‘I’m Sure It Wasn’t Cristina’: Argentine Presidential Election Frontrunner Makes Bold Claim Over Murder of AMIA Prosecutor Alberto Nisman

Connecticut Synagogue Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

Would An Arab Party Alliance With Blue and White Topple or Boost Netanyahu?

Israel’s Campaign to Disrupt the Iranian War Machine in Syria Continues

Sen. Rick Scott Prays for Venezuela at Western Wall

Poll: Only 61% of Israelis Plan to Vote in September

Residents of Southern Israel Express Trauma, Rage and Despair After Gaza Rocket Attack That Disrupted Sderot Music Festival

August 26, 2019 12:53 pm
0

Jordan, Iraq Sign Nuclear Energy Agreement

avatar by JNS.org

 

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jordan and Iraq signed a nuclear-energy cooperation agreement on Saturday, according to reports in Jordanian media.

The protocol was signed by Jordan Atomic Energy Commission chairman Khaled Toukan and Iraqi Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Qusay al-Suhail.

Suhail stressed the importance of improving cooperation in all fields, including providing Iraq with medical and industrial radioactive isotopes, the Petra Jordan News Agency reported.

Related coverage

August 26, 2019 2:09 pm
0

Would An Arab Party Alliance With Blue and White Topple or Boost Netanyahu?

  JNS.org - Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List, signaled a potential major political shift when he announced last...

Toukan said the Jordan Research and Training Reactor at the Jordan University of Science and Technology, which the delegation visited, was key for training nuclear engineers.

Other states in the Middle East with nuclear energy programs include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.