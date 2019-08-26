Sen. Rick Scott Prays for Venezuela at Western Wall

JNS.org – Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) prayed for regime change in Venezuela and thus help for its citizens at the Western Wall in Jerusalem while on a trip this week to Israel.

“Today, I visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem to pray for an end to Nicolás Maduro’s evil regime and genocide in #Venezuela,” tweeted the freshman senator on Wednesday.

Scott’s tweet came as Maduro said he wants to meet with US President Donald Trump amid the economic and diplomatic pressure on Venezuela from the United States, which, along with more than 50 countries, recognize the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, as the country’s interim president.

Related coverage Poll: Only 61% of Israelis Plan to Vote in September JNS.org - Voter turnout in Israel’s Sept. 17 election may be very low, according to a new Israel Hayom-i24 News...

Officials from the United States and Maduro’s administration have reportedly held talks.

Scott has been in Israel this week meeting with officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.