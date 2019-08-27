Tuesday, August 27th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Dead in Gaza Motorcycle Explosion, Officials Say

Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Seeks Donations as Funding Slips

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted With Brick During Morning Walk in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights Recovering From Injuries

IDF Identifies Iranian General Responsible for Attempted Drone Attack From Syria

Four Mortars Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza, as Border Tensions Simmer

Hezbollah Said to Be Planning ‘Calculated Strike’ Against Israel After Beirut Drone Incident

New Poll: Palestinians Want All of Jerusalem, Prisoners Not as High a Priority as Widely Thought

Ahead of Meeting, Turkey Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

US State Department Removes ‘Palestinian Territories’ Listing From Website

August 27, 2019 11:47 am
0

Bahraini Foreign Minister Appears to Back Israeli Strikes on Iranian Targets

avatar by JNS.org

 

Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa speaks during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, August 29, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo.

JNS.org – Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa appeared to say that Israel attacked Iranian targets in recent days in “self-defense.”

Khalifa tweeted on Monday that “Iran is the one who has declared war on us,” which seemed to be a response to earlier comments by Lebanese President Michel Aoun and an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq that reported Israeli strikes on their countries were a declaration of war.

He also said that the one who strikes their piles of arms “is not to blame. It is self-defense.”

Related coverage

August 27, 2019 4:34 pm
0

Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his wife will travel to Israel this coming weekend to open a trade office...

Khalifa mentioned that Iran is using its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in addition to Hezbollah, militias in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen, to launch war.

It’s not the first time that the Bahraini foreign minister has come to Israel’s defense when facing Iranian-backed aggression.

On July 18, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent out a surprise post on his Twitter account, including an image of himself with the Bahraini foreign minister.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.