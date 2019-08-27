Tuesday, August 27th | 26 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Dead in Gaza Motorcycle Explosion, Officials Say

Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Seeks Donations as Funding Slips

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted With Brick During Morning Walk in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights Recovering From Injuries

IDF Identifies Iranian General Responsible for Attempted Drone Attack From Syria

Four Mortars Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza, as Border Tensions Simmer

Hezbollah Said to Be Planning ‘Calculated Strike’ Against Israel After Beirut Drone Incident

New Poll: Palestinians Want All of Jerusalem, Prisoners Not as High a Priority as Widely Thought

Ahead of Meeting, Turkey Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

US State Department Removes ‘Palestinian Territories’ Listing From Website

August 27, 2019 3:38 pm
0

IDF Identifies Iranian General Responsible for Attempted Drone Attack From Syria

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A graphic showing the chain of command of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force behind an attempted drone attack on northern Israel. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The IDF has publicly identified the commander behind this weekend’s attempted drone attack on northern Israel, thwarted in an Israeli military operation.

According to the IDF, General Javad Jafari, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force — which directs Iranian terrorist operations overseas — was behind the attempted attack.

Jafari is the overall commander of Iran’s forces in Syria and leads the Islamic Republic’s attempts to entrench itself in the war-torn country, where it has been fighting on behalf of dictator Bashar Assad in an eight-year civil war in which over half a million people have been killed.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that Jafari personally oversees tens of thousands of Shiite fighters from Iran and countries around the world operating in Syria.

As such, he commanded the drone squad — made up of Hezbollah and Iranian operatives — that attempted to launch an attack on Israel overnight Saturday. Observed by IDF intelligence, the squad was eliminated in an air strike when the IDF concluded the attack was imminent.

According to the IDF, Jafari answers only to Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force.

The Revolutionary Guard, including the Quds Force, has been designated a terrorist organization by the US.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.