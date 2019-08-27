IDF Identifies Iranian General Responsible for Attempted Drone Attack From Syria

The IDF has publicly identified the commander behind this weekend’s attempted drone attack on northern Israel, thwarted in an Israeli military operation.

According to the IDF, General Javad Jafari, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force — which directs Iranian terrorist operations overseas — was behind the attempted attack.

Jafari is the overall commander of Iran’s forces in Syria and leads the Islamic Republic’s attempts to entrench itself in the war-torn country, where it has been fighting on behalf of dictator Bashar Assad in an eight-year civil war in which over half a million people have been killed.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that Jafari personally oversees tens of thousands of Shiite fighters from Iran and countries around the world operating in Syria.

As such, he commanded the drone squad — made up of Hezbollah and Iranian operatives — that attempted to launch an attack on Israel overnight Saturday. Observed by IDF intelligence, the squad was eliminated in an air strike when the IDF concluded the attack was imminent.

According to the IDF, Jafari answers only to Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force.

The Revolutionary Guard, including the Quds Force, has been designated a terrorist organization by the US.