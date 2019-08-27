Tuesday, August 27th | 27 Av 5779

August 27, 2019 4:44 pm
Two Dead in Gaza Motorcycle Explosion, Officials Say

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An explosion is seen on the Gaza skyline, July 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Two people were killed and a third wounded when a motorcycle exploded while traveling through the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A spokesman for the Israeli military, which during past rounds of Gaza fighting has targeted Palestinian fighters’ vehicles with air strikes, said he had no knowledge of Israeli military involvement in the incident.

Witnesses said the motorbike, carrying two people, exploded while passing a police checkpoint.

It was not immediately clear whether the riders were among the casualties, which witnesses said included at least one passerby.

Palestinian terrorists sometimes die in what their organizations deem “work accidents,” or the premature detonation of explosives.

