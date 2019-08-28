Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

August 28, 2019 10:49 am
Egypt Warns Hamas: Stay Out of Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gestures as he delivers a speech in Gaza City, Jan. 23, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – Egypt has issued a stern warning Hamas to stay out of any potential conflict between Israel and Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah, Arab media reported on Tuesday.

The warning reportedly came in the wake of a Hamas official telling Gaza media that the terrorist organization would attack the Gaza-Israel border if war broke out between Israel and Hezbollah.

Other terrorist groups in Gaza received a similar warning, according to the report.

A Hamas delegation in Cairo was also reportedly told that if rocket fire from the Gaza Strip did not stop, Egypt would abandon its mediation efforts between Gaza and Israel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattal el-Sisi has been at the forefront of efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and is reportedly furious over the rash of recent rocket fire at Israel from the coastal enclave.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya reported that Hamas denied involvement in the recent attacks, blaming other terrorist organizations in Gaza for the escalation.

